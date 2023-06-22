Corporate Hands | Discovery Bauxite employees share lessons on ‘the working world’ with Discovery Bay School

Romario Francis, Discovery Bauxite electrical technician, enjoying a question-and-answer session with Discovery Bay School students during a visit to the school on June 16, as part of a team of five employees who conducted mentoring and information classes for different grades during the school’s Careers Day exercise. The employees, Francis; Bryan Murray, operations planning engineer; Dellawn Spencer-Saunderson, legal assistant; Julian Keane, human resource superintendent; and Chaise Whitfield, safety assistant, gave out incentive prizes and invited the senior-grade class leaders and teachers to visit the company for an operational tour.