Corporate Hands | Little Caesars invests in prep school sports development

Restaurant Associates Ltd (RAL) has again signalled its commitment to education and sports development. For the third consecutive year, one of the companies for which RAL is the franchisee, Little Caesars, was title sponsor of the Little Caesars Jamaica Independent Schools’ Association (JISA) National Preparatory Schools Track and Field Championship. The event, held at the National Stadium, saw over 48 schools participating in the meet that has been the starting blocks for several notable Jamaican athletes. Here, (from left) Oshane Thoms, brand manager, Little Caesars Jamaica; Wesley Boynes, JISA president; Claudia Nugent, treasurer, JISA, and principal of St Peter & Paul Prep School; Nadia Kiffin Green, head of sales and marketing, RAL; and Trudy Hardy, chairperson, JISA Sports Committee, display the symbolic sponsorship cheque at the launch of the event.