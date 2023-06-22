Dancehall entertainer Jahshii questioned by cops probing Grants Pen murder

Dancehall artiste Jahshii was on Wednesday evening interviewed by police detectives probing a murder case and was released after being questioned.

Cops are investigating the June 7 shooting death of 45-year-old Omar 'Romie' Wright by unknown assailants in Grants Pen, St Andrew.

Jahshii, whose given name is Mluleki Clarke, reportedly had a verbal dispute with the deceased on the day he was killed.

It is being alleged that the argument stemmed from an altercation Wright reportedly had with the artiste's mother, who is a vendor in the community.

The entertainer's attorney Peter Champagnie KC told The Gleaner that his client, through his offices, made contact (orally & in writing) with the police towards assisting in whatever manner he could in the investigation, noting that he presented himself at the police station on June 21.

“Mr Clarke was questioned extensively and gave unreserved cooperation to the police in our presence… Mr Clarke after being questioned was allowed to leave the station,” said Champagnie.

The attorney said his client strongly denies any allegations of criminal conduct.

“His focus has been and continues to be the development of his career as an extraordinary entertainer. He has pledged continued support in promoting in any way that he can a peaceful environment within the community from which he hails and encourages all to respect and observe the law,” Champagnie said.

As reported by this newspaper, the Grants Pen area is very tense and Jahshii has been advised to be careful.

Our sources have indicated that neither is he nor his mother are in the area at this time.

“Jahshii basically get basket fi carry water. When it's your peers (supposedly involved), and dem wicked too, you can't blame anyone but yuhself,” a senior policeman who requested anonymity told The Gleaner.

The senior crime fighter also said a lot of information swirling in the media about the entertainer's mother is not true.

“I can tell you the story, 90 per cent of the story in the media nothing go so… people are simply using some incident and situations and sweeten them. Some things that happen from a memorial and sweeten them and create a narrative but its early days, investigations are ongoing, and tensions are high. We are just doing what we have to do,” the senior investigator said, adding that chips will fall where they lay.

He said all the players involved are known to the police.

“Nobody. None of the players are saints in no way, shape, or form. However, certain things [in the public sphere] are not accurate,” the senior cop told The Gleaner on Wednesday.

The police are asking persons to be patient and allow the professionals to probe the matter.

- Andre Williams

