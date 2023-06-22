Earth Today | Harmony with nature key to achieving SDGs – UNEP boss

THE WORLD was recently reminded that living in harmony with nature is pivotal to the achievement of the range of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), from ending poverty to preserving good health and well-being.

The reminder has come from head of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Inger Andersen, who spoke recently at the 162nd meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives in Nairobi, Kenya.

“Only by living in harmony with nature in a net-zero, pollution-free world can we as humanity have a real shot at ending hunger and poverty, building peace and stability, ensuring clean energy and green jobs, and delivering equity and justice,” she said.

“So, the focus of the Medium-Term Strategy (MTS) 2022-2025 is clear: holding up the environmental end of the bargain so that sustainable development becomes possible. This focus must remain in the 2026-2029 strategy,” Andersen added.

The MTS 2022-2025 is the UNEP’s vision for reversing the triple planetary crisis of biodiversity loss, climate change and pollution and reflects steps the entity intends to take to bolster the environmental dimension of the SDGs.

Andersen also went to bat for support of the work of the UNEP, insisting that “a stronger UNEP will be crucial to delivering” on the outcomes from Agenda 2023 (the SDGs) that humanity needs to see.

Already, she said, the entity has seen gains in its project financing to support action on prevailing environmental challenges, but insists “UNEP also needs to be strengthened beyond projects”.

“Let me stress the need to increase the number of contributors and for countries to pay their indicative scale of assessment,” Andersen noted.

The UNEP, she revealed, is currently involved in some important work, in response to the three principal areas of challenge.

BETTER GEOGRAPHIC DIVERSITY

On climate action, for example, Andersen noted that the UNEP is “proudly supporting Kenya as it prepares to co-host the September Africa Climate Summit with the African Union – an important moment to shape the continent’s climate response” and is to host the 59th session of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in Nairobi from July 25-27.

This session will mark the start of the seventh IPCC cycle. The IPCC is the United Nations body for assessing the science related to climate change.

Work, the UNEP boss added, has also begun on the creation of a new UNEP division dedicated to climate action.

“The goal is to create coherency in UNEP’s work on mitigation, adaptation and loss and damage. And to provide stronger support to member states as they act on the climate emergency,” Andersen explained.

At the same time, she noted that her organisation would pursue “better delivery” across the triple planetary crisis and the SDGs.

Those efforts, Andersen said, include strengthening its work on data; enhancing ties with the UN system and resident coordinators; and improved service delivery to member states.

Also among those efforts is realising better geographic diversity, including through its Young Talent Pipeline that is recruiting professionals across continents.

“UNEP is working hard to live up to … promises of pursuing a healthy planet as a prerequisite for peaceful, cohesive and prosperous societies. Time is against us, yes. But on our side is a growing commitment to change,” Andersen said.

