Earth Today | NSWMA partners with ESIROM Foundation on Kingston Harbour clean-up

THE ESIROM Foundation has begun another phase of its ongoing ‘Plastic Free’ educational campaign, forging a partnership with the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) for a new Kingston Harbour Clean-up Initiative.

“We aim to build a waste collector boat attachment to collect garbage in Kingston Harbour both on and below the water surface. The structure will be a catamaran style with a wooden platform mounted on top of two rows of hollow plastic drums,” said sustainability coordinator with ESIROM, Khalia Hall.

“It is anticipated that clean-ups will be carried out biweekly with the assistance of approximately five individuals on-board the boat,” she added.

The partnership with NSWMA will see them carrying out their waste collection services after clean-ups are carried out at a designated pick-up location.

“This assistance will greatly enhance our clean-up efforts and have a significant impact on reducing plastic waste in the Kingston Harbour area,” Hall noted.

In the past seven months, ESIROM has rolled out a number of initiatives.

They include the BringYourOwn Cup initiative during Christmas and during the Earth Hour Concert, and most recently, a four-part social media series with fisherman and environmentalist Densel Edwards, also known popularly as Trevor, on the Kingston Harbour. The series focused on the after-effects of Christmas, World Cup and New Year – celebrations that generated leftover flags lost at sea, wrapping paper and fabric waste.