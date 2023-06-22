FAO welcomes new Global Parliamentary Pact

The Second Global Parliamentary Summit against Hunger and Malnutrition closed last Friday in Chile with a new Global Parliamentary Pact to work towards the transformation of agrifood systems and to promote the right to adequate food for all.

“This event has demonstrated that the first meeting of parliamentarians in 2018 in Spain was not a coincidence. A process has begun today in Chile that will continue in other continents. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) will continue to provide technical support to legislative actions that contribute to guaranteeing the right to adequate food,” said Mario Lubetkin, FAO’s assistant director general and regional representative for Latin America and the Caribbean, welcoming the Pact at the Summit’s closing ceremony.

In the text, more than 200 parliamentarians, 15 presidents and vice-presidents of national and regional parliaments and parliamentary bodies from 64 countries agree to commit themselves to work for a transition towards agrifood systems that are sustainable, inclusive, equitable, resilient and conducive to the realisation of the right to adequate food for all.

The Pact calls for greater participation and involvement of parliaments to strengthen political commitment as well as for concrete initiatives, legislation, partnerships and budget allocation, among other actions.

The parliamentarians also committed to measuring their progress by reporting on the efforts towards agrifood systems transformation including initiatives undertaken and laws adopted.

The text also requests FAO to assist in the further development of technical ways to support the implementation of the Pact, such as reviewing existing data collection and reporting systems; exploring ways to develop global reports; facilitating the support and cooperation among parliamentarians; and supporting awareness raising and capacity development activities.

Finally, the Pact calls on international partners and donors to support these efforts, requests the Committee on World Food Security to establish a mechanism for the representation of parliamentarians fighting hunger and malnutrition, and for a Third Global Parliamentary Summit, to be organised no later than 2026.

A global meeting

Over two days, parliamentarians from all over the world met in Valparaíso to reaffirm the urgency of ending hunger and malnutrition as part of the global goals, underscoring the crucial role that they have in transforming agrifood systems by adopting legislation, approving public budgets, and monitoring the implementation of public policies and government commitments.

During thematic sessions and side events, they also identified and shared examples of good practices, particularly relating to the development of innovative legislation.

The Summit was organised by FAO, together with the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation, the National Congress of Chile and the Government of Chile, and had the support of the European Commission, the Mexican Agency for International Development Cooperation and the Parliamentary Front against Hunger in Latin America and the Caribbean.