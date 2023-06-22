Forensic psychiatric evaluation ordered for Manchester woman charged with husband’s murder

The Manchester woman accused of the brutal murder of her police husband during a domestic dispute at their home in May was this morning remanded until July 19 for a forensic psychiatric evaluation.

Kacey-Ann Blair is facing charges of murder, unauthorized possession of firearm, and unauthorized possession of ammunition in connection with the death of Constable Damien Blair.

When she appeared in the Home Circuit Court via voluntary bill today, her lawyer Tamika Harris requested the evaluation.

Justice Leighton Pusey also ordered that Harris be provided with reports of any psychiatric treatment her client may have received at the Mandeville Regional Hospital in Manchester.

The police report that about 6:40 p.m. on the day in question the policeman and his wife were having an argument, which escalated.

It is being alleged that his wife used his service weapon to shoot him.

It is also being alleged that the husband was hit with a blunt object during the incident.

Neighbours reportedly heard explosions and alerted the police.

On arrival of the police, Blair was seen suffering from injuries and his wife was seen lying in blood with what appeared to be stab wounds.

They were taken to hospital where Blair was pronounced dead and his wife was admitted in serious condition.

The woman allegedly attempted to commit suicide following the murder.

- Tanesha Mundle

