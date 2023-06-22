INDECOM probing Bog Walk Gorge fatal shooting

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is probing the shooting death of a man along the Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as 23-year-old Jerraine Bent.

According to INDECOM, the police reported that a shootout ensued during the search and pursuit of a stolen vehicle from St Andrew.

It is reported that one of the cops was injured during the incident and other occupants of the alleged stolen vehicle escaped.

INDECOM says its investigation involved the processing of the incident scene, processing of the firearms assigned to the police officers, processing of vehicles, witness canvassing, and initial interviews.

The concerned officers were issued with notices to provide a statement and to visit the commission to be interviewed.

The body of the deceased was also photographed and his hands were swabbed for gunshot residue testing.

No weapon was reported as recovered from the deceased.

Meanwhile, an INDECOM team is currently investigating another fatal shooting on St John's Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

This incident, which occurred this morning, was reported as a joint police-military operation, said INDECOM.

The investigative body says these two most recent fatal shootings bring the total to 57 persons who have been shot and killed in 2023 in incidents involving members of the security forces, of which nine persons were killed in June.

