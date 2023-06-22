JCTI looking to attract new tourism recruits

The Jamaica Centre of Tourism Innovation (JCTI) is proposing a strategy for attracting new recruits and helping them prepare for available jobs.

This as the tourism sector continues to be hampered by the challenges of finding adequate workers as a result of thousands of employees opting not to return to the industry post pandemic.

The JCTI is the Ministry of Tourism's training arm.

Portfolio Minister, Edmund Bartlett, explained that some persons have gone into business for themselves or have migrated, while others have found work elsewhere.

“With support from partners, the JCTI is moving to recruit team members from among students graduating from high school in June and July 2023. The goal is to attract 2,000 to 3,000 candidates,” Bartlett said.

He was delivering the 2023/24 Sectoral Debate closing presentation in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Bartlett informed that the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), of which the JCTI is a division, has asked the HEART/NSTA Trust to develop a job-readiness programme specifically for new entrants to the tourism sector.

He advised that successful candidates will receive a National Council on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (NCTVET) certificate.

