Man charged for breaking into home of St Thomas senior citizen

The police in St Thomas have charged 67-year-old Roy James, otherwise called 'Zanda', of Mammee Tree, Airy Castle, with burglary following an incident in Panton Town on Tuesday, May 30.

The police report that about 10:30 p.m., a 70-year-old woman securely locked her house and retired to bed.

She later heard rumbling sounds inside her home and saw James standing inside her room.

He allegedly removed a towel she had wrapped around her and attempted to get into her bed.

The woman managed to fight him off and he fled the scene via a door he had breached to enter the house.

She made an alarm and the police were summoned.

James was later arrested after being pointed out to the police by the woman.

He was subsequently charged and is awaiting a court date.

