St Ann communities get free healthcare, supplies

More than 250 residents in the St Ann South constituency comprising children and adults from the districts of Whitehall, Mosley Hall, Dillon Town and Blackstonedge benefited from free medical care and aid provided by overseas-based charity the Alliance of Jamaican and American Humanitarians (AOJAH) at the St George’s Anglican Church and Basic School on Tuesday.

The California, USA-based organisation, which works collaboratively to provide quality healthcare, education programmes and social services to the poor, underprivileged and low to moderate income individuals, was on one of its usual stops in the island.

President of AOJAH Joan Crawford said the team often visits the Blackstonedge area and is pleased with the support: “This organisation has been formed since 2010 and except for the three years of the COVID-19 pandemic we are always here.”

“It has been a good response from people within the various communities on the area as they cannot afford to pay for these medical benefits and they take the opportunity to make use of this gesture,” she told The Gleaner.

Several persons were treated for medical conditions including diabetes, arthritis and high blood pressure. The patients were given supplies and hygiene bags.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Crawford said the team consisted of 95 personnel from California, New York, Florida and Atlanta and included physicians, registered nurses, optometrists, pharmacists and support staff. She said they all paid their own expenses, including airfares and hotel accommodation to make the trip to the island.

The organisation has donated equipment supplies to St Ann’s Bay and Port Antonio hospitals, and recently provided scholarships to two students of Titchfield High School at a cost of US$1,000 annually. Basic school students were given school supplies and medical assistance is given to the Bahia Principe Hotel staff on their regular visits to the country.