St James and Westmoreland under SOE

The Government has imposed a state of public emergency in St James and Westmoreland.

It began at 12:01 a.m. today and will last for 15 days.

The SOE is aimed at quelling murders in the parishes.

Up to June 19, St James recorded 95 murders, the highest number across all police divisions.

Westmoreland recorded the second-highest number of homicides across police divisions for the same period with a total of 54 murders.



In announcing the SOE in a statement, Prime Minister Andrew Holness emphasised that the security measure is a response to a surge in criminal activities in the parishes and represents the government's commitment to safeguarding the lives of innocent citizens.



“We have had some success in reducing murders, however, criminal acts have become more brutal and gruesome. We must dismantle the threat to law and order posed by the prevalence of organised gangs. The Government will continue to use all available tools to protect the lives of our citizens, " said Holness.



For his part, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang, reiterated the rule of law, public safety, and national security continue to be threatened by crime and violence.

"As a Government, we must respond to this threat and challenge the culture of criminality that exists in some communities within these areas," he said.



The SOE State empowers the security forces to carry out targeted operations aimed at disrupting and dismantling criminal gangs and their networks while preventing serious crimes.

The Government says the safety and security of all Jamaicans remain its utmost priority.

