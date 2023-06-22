Tourism ministry targets high-school grads

THE Ministry of Tourism’s training arm, the Jamaica Centre of Tourism Innovation (JCTI), will be targeting high-school graduates this summer in response to post-COVID-19 labour challenges facing the hospitality sector.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett outlined the initiative during his 2023-24 Sectoral Debate closing presentation on Tuesday, noting that JCTI, in response to the situation, is proposing a strategy “with support from partners” to attract new recruits and help them prepare for available jobs.

“The goal is to attract 2,000 to 3,000 candidates. The Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), of which the JCTI is a division, has therefore asked the HEART/NSTA Trust to develop a job-readiness programme specifically for new entrants to the tourism sector. Successful candidates will receive an NCTVET certificate,” he added.

Bartlett bemoaned the fact that the tourism sector continues to be hampered by labour shortages caused by skilled workers exiting the industry during the COVID-19 lockdown of the industry. Though Jamaica was among the earliest countries reopening its borders, many displaced tourism workers had used their marketable skills during the lockdown period to embark on private ventures, creating major issues for the sector, which has been experiencing an incredible resurgence in 2023, recording 1.5 million guests up to May 10.

Bartlett cited the initiative as an example of how the Tourism Linkages Network, under the TEF, has expanded to include various partners contributing to the growth of the sector, following the success of what he described as a “match made in heaven”, the Agri-Linkages Exchange (ALEX) application, through which small farmers are directly connected with buyers in the tourism industry, benefiting the local agricultural community.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

SIGNIFICANT ACCOMPLISHMENT

“Farmers are now benefiting more than at any other time in the nation’s history, achieving a remarkable, if not unprecedented, milestone by generating a revenue of approximately $325 million through the ALEX platform.

This significant accomplishment, he said, not only showcases the Tourism Linkages Network effectiveness in connecting farmers with potential buyers, but also featured sensitisation sessions with farmers, leading to solutions tackling water shortages and drought periods, which were identified as barriers for community farmers supplying the tourism sector.

Bartlett said that to mitigate against climate vices, the tourism ministry donated water tanks to farmers in St Elizabeth, St James, St Ann, and Trelawny, pointing out that in the first phase, 50 tanks were given to farmers in St Elizabeth and 20 to farmers in St James.

“In the second phase, 200 tanks were donated to farmers in St Ann and Trelawny. We will continue this initiative in 2023 to support more small farmers, while spreading the benefits from tourism,” Bartlett added.