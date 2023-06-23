All systems on standby for Bret, says McKenzie

The Government says it has taken proactive measures by placing all systems on standby in response to Tropical Storm Bret, which continues to approach sections of the Caribbean region.

“We have put all our systems on standby, but we have not activated anything. As we get closer to the end of the week and look at the system, then we will be able to make a determination,” said Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, as he addressed journalists following a tour of sections of Balaclava and Santa Cruz in St Elizabeth on Wednesday.

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica has reported that Tropical Storm Bret was steadily advancing towards the Lesser Antilles and is expected to move over the Eastern and Central Caribbean Sea on Friday and Saturday while weakening.

The Met Service, however, indicated that Jamaica is not under any imminent danger from the storm.

“I want to give the country assurance that we are ready to respond in the best way possible based on what confronts us,” said McKenzie.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“We are hoping that it does not [hit us], but if it comes, we are ready based on our shelters, mitigation programmes, and the various things that we have been doing since the prime minister launched the [national hurricane preparedness campaign for the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season] early in the month of June.”

The minister noted that the country would continue to receive adequate updates and warnings should there be any serious changes or threats with Tropical Storm Bret.