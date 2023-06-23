Black River jailbreak spurs divisional management changes

The High Command of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has made several management changes in the St Elizabeth division, following the escape of eight inmates from the Black River Lock-up on Monday.

In a media release on Friday afternoon, it announced that the divisional head, Superintendent Kenneth Chin, has been reassigned to Area Five Headquarters.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Coleridge Minto will immediately assume duties as commanding officer for the division.

Changes have also been made to the post of administration officer, the operations officer as well as to other supervisory posts at the station level.

Two JCF members have been interdicted pending further inquiries.

"These changes will facilitate a thorough and unimpeded investigation into the circumstances leading to the escape of the inmates as the investigation progresses. Two JCF members have been interdicted pending further inquiries," the High Command explained.

It added that the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau is leading a comprehensive management review of the division.

"The relevant video footage has been secured and is being reviewed, while, our scenes of crime unit has visited the location and collected essential evidence. This will allow us to assess the underlying causes of the escape and evaluate the degree of adherence, over time, to JCF Policies and Guidelines," it stated.

Preliminary reports suggest the inmates managed to escape from custody by cutting through a ventilation grille at the back of the cell.

The escapees are 31-year-old Oral Cole, from Comfort Hall, Manchester; and 34-year-old Richard Brown from Middle Quarters, 38-year-old Alrick Hutchinson from Brighton District and 34-year-old Dean Simpson from Turner Top, all in St. Elizabeth.

The others are 34-year-old Anward Hinds from Maroon Town and 25-year-old Jevaughn Simms from Copperwood, both in St James; 30-year-old Kenneth Stewart from Beacon Hill and 29-year-old Demar Williams from Gravel Heights in Spanish Town, both in St. Catherine.

