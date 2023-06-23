BOJ gives replacement to woman in viral banknote video

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) has replaced the flawed banknote of the woman who complained about coming into possession of one of the new polymer banknotes which had defects.

The exchange was facilitated on Thursday after the BOJ conducted an investigation.

The new banknotes were introduced to the public last week.

In a now-viral video, the woman expressed reservations about the new banknote after encountering difficulties with trying to spend the $1,000 bill.

Arising from the video, the central bank stepped in.

"The note received is a replacement for a $1,000 polymer banknote ... which has a flaw," read the letter from BOJ to the woman.

In a new video, the woman expressed that she was happy that the situation was rectified and rebuked her critics.

In a media release on Tuesday, the BOJ said it remains committed to investigating any genuine concerns or issues surrounding the banknotes and urged members of the public who have questions or concerns to contact its customer service number at 876-922-0750.

It also encouraged the public not to intentionally damage the new notes, noting the circulation of videos showing liquid and other substances being poured on the money.

"The bank understands the curiosity and interest surrounding the new notes, and while the notes withstood the liquid test, the bank urges members of the public to desist from intentionally subjecting them to unnecessary tests."

