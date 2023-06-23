Bus conductor arrested, driver being sought over Corporate Area police chase

The police have taken a bus conductor into custody and are now searching for the driver who led them on a chase throughout sections of the Corporate Area this afternoon.

Cops said a member of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) raised an alarm after he saw students reportedly smoking on the bus as it drove along Slipe Road in downtown Kingston, with music blaring.

The lawmen signalled the bus to stop, but the driver sped off.

The chase reportedly went up and down Slipe Road, into Cross Roads, and onto Marescaux Road before the bus was cornered near Connolley Road.

According to the police, along with the bus driver and the conductor, students were seen darting from the vehicle with uniforms reportedly undone.

After a search was conducted marijuana and other smoking paraphernalia as well as condoms were reportedly taken from the bus.

The conductor was subsequently found hiding in bushes and arrested by the police.

The bus reportedly plies the downtown, Kingston to Lawrence Tavern route.

- Corey Robinson

