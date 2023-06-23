GG proclaims June 23 National Day of Mourning for Children

Governor General Sir Patrick Allen has proclaimed today, Friday, June 23, as a National Day of Mourning for Jamaica’s Children.

Sir Patrick read the Proclamation during a ceremony at King’s House on Wednesday, June 21, declaring that the day that will serve to mourn the loss of Jamaica’s children who have been killed and support those suffering abuse.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness headed the officials attending the event.

In his remarks, the governor general said the Proclamation was more than a campaign, noting that it is a pledge to protect, care and love the innocence that “makes our homes wholesome”.

“The Proclamation you receive today is not just a piece of paper but a banner that we all must carry in our homes, in our communities and across the nation. It is a commitment we make to our children that they can grow, learn and dream in a nation free from violence and free from fear,” he stated.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The governor general said the gravity of the prevailing situation regarding the welfare of the nation’s children can be quite sombre, but maintained that there is immense hope.

“Our strength is not in the face of violence but in the spirit, unity, compassion and relentless determination. It is the same spirit that can transform into the sublime, the peril into possibilities and the violence into victory,” he stated.

The governor general underscored that safeguarding the nation’s children is everyone’s responsibility.

“They are the brightest stars in our universe, the keys to our future and the soul of the nation. The call to safeguard their well-being and dignity is not just an appeal; it is an inalienable responsibility and we all bear that responsibility,” he said.

“Today, we gather to light the beacon of a cause that echoes through the chambers of our hearts to cease crime and violence against [our] children and secure our collective future,” he stated.

The governor general urged citizens to rally together for the island’s children who are the narrative of the nation.

“Let the world witness that we have not just heard the call but we are answering,” he declared.

The Proclamation encourages citizens to participate in the Day of Mourning, noting that this may include devotionals, remembrance services in homes, workplaces, churches and schools, and private or small group prayer vigils.

Persons may also engage in individual or group moments of silence, the turning on of headlights, the wearing of black, the tolling of church bells at noon and any other appropriate response.