JUTC to get 50 additional buses by month end

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) is set to receive a boost to its fleet with the addition of 50 new buses, 45 diesel and five electric, by the end of this month.

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett made the disclosure as he closed the 2023/24 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, June 20.

“This infusion of modern and environmentally friendly vehicles will improve the JUTC’s capacity to serve our citizens and enhance our public transportation system’s overall efficiency and reliability,” Bartlett said.

“Furthermore, we are excited to announce that by September an additional 20 compressed natural gas (CNG)-fuelled buses will be added to the fleet through a joint arrangement with our valued private-sector partners. This collaborative effort demonstrates our commitment to sustainable transportation solutions and reducing our carbon footprint,” he added.

The JUTC is the exclusive provider of public transit services in the Kingston Metropolitan Transport Region (KMTR), which comprises Kingston, St. Andrew, and Portmore and Spanish Town in St. Catherine.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The company delivers public transport services seven days a week for up to 14 hours a day.

Its operations spread across various depots in Spanish Town and Portmore in St. Catherine, and Rockfort in Kingston.