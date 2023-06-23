Majority of Highway 2000 toll rates to go up come July 1
With the exception of Class 1 and Class 3 vehicles at the Portmore Toll, all other users of Highway 2000 will pay increased toll rates effective Saturday, July 1.
At the same time, the operators are offering the majority of t-tag customers discounted rates.
Further, drivers will get back the full value of their 10th trip every week, making it free.
Here are the upcoming new toll rates:
Portmore Toll Plaza
Class 1
Current rate: $340
New rate: Remains at $340
T-Tag Discount Rate: $320
Class 2
Current rate: $550
New rate: $610
T-Tag Discount Rate: $580
Class 3
Current rate: $1,020
New rate: Remains at $1,020
No T-Tag discount
Spanish Town Toll Plaza
Class 1
Current rate: $240
New rate: $255
T-Tag Discount Rate: $240
Class 2
Current rate: $370
New rate: $430
T-Tag Discount Rate: $400
Class 3
Current rate: $680
New rate: $750
No T-Tag discount
Vineyards Toll Plaza
Class 1
Current rate: $600
New rate: $670
T-Tag Discount Rate: $600
Class 2
Current rate: $900
New rate: $990
T-Tag Discount Rate: $960
Class 3
Current rate: $1,800
New rate: $2,000
No T-Tag discount
May Pen Toll Plaza
Class 1
Current rate: $190
New rate: $220
T-Tag Discount Rate: $190
Class 2
Current rate: $300
New rate: $350
T-Tag Discount Rate: $320
Class 3
Current rate: $570
New rate: $630
No T-Tag discount
