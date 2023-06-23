Majority of Highway 2000 toll rates to go up come July 1

With the exception of Class 1 and Class 3 vehicles at the Portmore Toll, all other users of Highway 2000 will pay increased toll rates effective Saturday, July 1.

At the same time, the operators are offering the majority of t-tag customers discounted rates.

Further, drivers will get back the full value of their 10th trip every week, making it free.

Here are the upcoming new toll rates:

Portmore Toll Plaza

Class 1

Current rate: $340

New rate: Remains at $340

T-Tag Discount Rate: $320

Class 2

Current rate: $550

New rate: $610

T-Tag Discount Rate: $580

Class 3

Current rate: $1,020

New rate: Remains at $1,020

No T-Tag discount

Spanish Town Toll Plaza

Class 1

Current rate: $240

New rate: $255

T-Tag Discount Rate: $240

Class 2

Current rate: $370

New rate: $430

T-Tag Discount Rate: $400

Class 3

Current rate: $680

New rate: $750

No T-Tag discount

Vineyards Toll Plaza

Class 1

Current rate: $600

New rate: $670

T-Tag Discount Rate: $600

Class 2

Current rate: $900

New rate: $990

T-Tag Discount Rate: $960

Class 3

Current rate: $1,800

New rate: $2,000

No T-Tag discount

May Pen Toll Plaza

Class 1

Current rate: $190

New rate: $220

T-Tag Discount Rate: $190

Class 2

Current rate: $300

New rate: $350

T-Tag Discount Rate: $320

Class 3

Current rate: $570

New rate: $630

No T-Tag discount

