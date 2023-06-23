Man charged for allegedly knocking female co-worker unconscious during argument

A man who has been accused of beating up a female co-worker at the Ocho Rios, St Ann, branch of the National Commercial Bank (NCB) appeared in court today to face a criminal charge.

Neville Brown is charged with assault occasioning bodily harm, court officials confirmed.

The woman was knocked “unconscious” before she was rescued by people who witnessed the incident, claimed the law firm of Donnovan Collins & Company, which is representing the complainant.

The alleged incident, which happened on February 17 inside a manager's office, reportedly stemmed from an argument over a bunch of keys.

Brown and the complainant are employed to a company that provides janitorial services to NCB.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

When the case was called up in the St Ann's Bay Parish Court, the woman declined to have the case resolved through mediation, her attorneys disclosed.

As a result, Brown is scheduled to go on trial on October 4.

The law firm disclosed, too, that it is already preparing to file a lawsuit against NCB.

- Livern Barrett

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.