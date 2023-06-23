More services restored at MoBay tax office

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is reporting that the Montego Bay Tax Office has increased its restoration of services at the location.

This means that the centre now offers most of its usual services at the FCJ Building in Newport until further notice:

• Collections (cashiering services)

• Renewal of Driver's Licence

• Substitute Driver's Licence

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

• Provisional Driver's Licence

• New Driver's Licence

• Collection of Driver's Licence

• Purchasing of green and red plates

• Property Tax Query

• Stamp Duty processing

• TRN application

• Motor vehicle partial transfer (sign out of title)

The public is being asked to note that for partial motor vehicle transfers, customers should have the motor vehicle title in hand (no arrears) with motor vehicle registration and certificate of fitness.

However, taxpayer education support will continue to be available at the Authority's Bay West location.

TAJ says the increase in service restoration is the result of frontline staff moving back into the space, to resume operations at the Revenue Service Centre.

This has been made possible through the continued efforts of the property owner and TAJ to rectify the issue of a malfunctioning air conditioning system.

Persons are advised that they may still opt to do usual business at alternative locations.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.