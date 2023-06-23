Norse Atlantic Airways plans affordable fares to Jamaica

LONDON:

Jamaicans living in the UK will soon have another choice of air travel to the island via Norse Atlantic Airways, which is set to begin direct flights from London Gatwick Airport to Kingston and Montego Bay this October.

Not only will Norse Atlantic Airways add more air seats to Jamaica from the UK, but it will also offer a cheaper way to get there, based on their competitive rates which are set to rival the other carriers already servicing the route.

President of Norse Atlantic Airways Charles Duncan said he was excited about the low-fare service which will start at the end of October.

He said: “We want to serve Jamaica in its totality, not just bringing holidaymakers to Montego Bay, but bringing Jamaicans home to visit friends and relatives, and that’s why we are flying to Kingston and Montego Bay.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Norse Atlantic Airways is a relatively new airline, having started in 2021 offering affordable fares on long-haul flights, primarily between Europe and the United States. From this October, it will enter the Caribbean market with direct flights to Jamaica and Barbados from London.

The airline promises that customers booking directly with Norse Atlantic will experience a fast and efficient service that not only makes it easy to find the lowest ticket prices to Jamaica, but also the opportunity to personalise their travel, such as extra baggage, seat allocation, and meal pre-ordering.

Duncan said: “With our low fares, we hope to stimulate the market and compete with the other carriers. It’s been a cozy monopoly for the larger players on the route for many years and our entry will force them to look at their prices again.

“We are a different kind of company and will be offering a different experience. Our typical customer doesn’t have the financial means to travel frequently with the more expensive carriers, so we have made our prices as affordable as possible, and our model would be similar to other low-budget airlines.

“If you want to check bags or if you want a meal you would have to pay for it, but it will offer you good value, and you pay only for what you need.

“In that sense, what we bring to the market is different, it’s fresh, and we will be the first low-cost, long-haul service into Jamaica from Europe.”

The Norse Atlantic service to Kingston and Montego Bay will be operated exclusively using Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The cabin offers passengers a relaxed and comfortable travel experience, with each seat providing a personal, state-of-the-art entertainment experience. The Premium cabin offers an industry-leading 43-inch seat pitch and 12-inch recline, allowing passengers a comfortable flight to their destinations.

Baggage allowance

The two cabin choices are economy and premium, where passengers may choose from a range of fares – Light, Classic or Plus. Light and Classic fares represent Norse’s value options, while Plus fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two-meal service, an enhanced airport and on-board experience, and increased ticket flexibility.

Travel will be from the South Terminal at Gatwick Airport, and both flights will depart at midday and arrive in Jamaica just after 5 p.m. The overnight return flights from Kingston and MoBay will depart at 7:40 p.m. and arrive in London at 9:50 a.m. There will also be cargo opportunities in both directions, which is a major revenue earner for the airline.

Duncan said: “We are in business to make money and we believe, with this offering, we will do very well in Jamaica. We believe the market is hungry for something like this, as it has been lacking for a long time.

“We are bringing something different. It’s a huge investment for us, and we will not be doing it if we were not confident the market is ready for our business model.

“What’s exciting about Jamaica, compared to other Caribbean destinations, is that we see year-round demand, not only for the winter season, but year-round,

back-and-forth travel and that’s exciting for Norse Atlantic.”

The airline has now opened its booking line for Jamaicans looking to travel to the United Kingdom, while the booking lines for UK travel to Jamaica will become available from July.

Duncan said he was excited about this. “We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to travel and explore the world, whether for leisure, business or to reunite with friends and family. With the launch last week of ticket sales to London, customers in Jamaica will now be able to choose an affordable and convenient option when booking their travel to the UK.”

The Norse Atlantic president also had praise for the Jamaican Tourism Board and the minister of tourism, Edmund Bartlett, for the support the airline has received and look forward to both continuing to work closely together.

Travellers may book tickets directly from www.flynorse.com.