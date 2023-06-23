Protect our children from violence, says education state minister

Jamaicans are being urged to redouble their efforts to keep the nation's children safe from crime and violence.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Marsha Smith, says increased vigilance is needed to help create a better environment for children.

Smith was speaking today at a prayer vigil and devotion at Dunrobin Primary School in St Andrew as part of activities for the National Day of Mourning for Jamaica's Children.

“Let us use today's day of mourning to revitalise our commitment, both as children and as adults, to be vigilant because this is what this requires, renewed vigilance on the parts of all stakeholders to create the conditions necessary for the protection and safety of all our children,” she said.

“None of us is an island and none of us stands alone. Let it be that we share each other's joy, but more importantly, that we share each other's grief and bear each other's burden because, at the end of the day, we need to defend each one as a family,” Smith added.

The day of mourning was proclaimed amid national outcry over the killing 8-year-old Danielle Rowe, who was abducted from Braeton Primary and Infant School in Portmore, St Catherine on June 8.

The education state minister noted that the ministry, through its various structures, has systems in place to be a receptacle and urged children and adults to reach out to teachers, guidance counsellors, and deans of discipline to report any matters.

Smith also implored persons to utilise the 211 helpline by the Child Protection and Family Services Agency to report cases of abuse.

“We are called to remember that none of us is an island to ourselves, if we know somebody who is at risk we have a responsibility to ourselves and to each other to make a report to someone in authority who can help that person,” she advised.

Citizens are being encouraged to participate in the day through activities such as devotionals, remembrance services at their homes, workplaces, churches or schools, and at private or small group prayer vigils

Persons may also engage in individual or group moments of silence, the turning on of headlights, the wearing of black, the tolling of church bells, or any other appropriate response.

- Tanesha Mundle

