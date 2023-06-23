Tevoy Barrett’s progress halted by Guatemala’s Walter Duarte at CAC

Jamaican boxer Tevoy Barrett failed to progress beyond the round of 16 at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in El Salvador today.

Guatemala's Walter Duarte defeated Barrett in the men's 71kg category.

Cuban referee Wilfredo Vazques stopped the fight with 47 seconds remaining in the third and final round.

orane.buchanan@gleanerjm.com

