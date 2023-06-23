Update | Emergency repairs to be made to Howard Cooke Bridge

The National Works Agency (NWA) says emergency repairs are to be carried out on the Howard Cooke Bridge in Montego Bay St James, starting this weekend.

Nine months after the northbound carriageway of the bridge was repaired, its expansion joints have reopened, requiring immediate action.

The defects became noticeable on Thursday evening.

The NWA says despite the exposure of the expansion joint, the bridge remains structurally sound and functional.

Last August, the NWA announced the closure of the structure for six weeks to effect repairs on defective joints, however, within three weeks of the announcement, the demolition and reconstruction of the concrete abutment were completed.

The NWA pumped $6 million into the repairs, using a new type of concrete mix, which was reportedly cured faster.

