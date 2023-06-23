Westmoreland contractor accused of fraud granted bail

A Westmoreland resident who allegedly collected $12 million to build a house and tried to use forged documents to get additional funds, was granted $1 million bail in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday.

He is Kaon Northover, a 37-year-old contractor of Whitehall Negril in Westmoreland. He is charged with fraudulent conversion and uttering forged documents.

Attorney Isat Buchanan said his client denies the allegations. He stated that the criminal complaint was made after Northover sued the complainant for money owed to him.

Senior Parish Court Judge Jacqueline Wilcott granted Northover bail on condition that he reports to the Negril Police Station three times weekly.

He is also to surrender his travel documents, refrain from contacting the complainant and reappear in court on September 21.

It is alleged that Northover was given $2.5 million in February 2022 and an additional $9.5 million in June to build a house in Green Acres, St Catherine, for the complainant.

Northover allegedly failed to complete the house and kept requesting more payments.

It is further alleged that Northover forged several letters in a bid to get the additional money. He also allegedly forged documents which he claimed to be from the complainant and took them to the bank to get money.

The complainant was contacted and a report made to the police, which led to the arrest and charge of the accused.

- Rasbert Turner

