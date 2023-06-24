Alleged Spanish Town bus park killer remanded

A St. Catherine man who is charged with the murder of another in the Spanish Town bus park was remanded to appear in the High Court Division of the Gun Court on July 18.

The accused is 27-year-old Daymione Shaw, otherwise called ‘Yarro’ and ‘Derron’, of Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Shaw is charged with the murder of 26-year-old Jermaine Richards, otherwise called ‘Derby’ of Railway Property, Spanish Town. Shaw is also charged with using a prohibited weapon to commit a felony, possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition.

Allegations are that at about 4:30 p.m. on May 27, Richards was shot while inside the bus park.

He was assisted to the Spanish Town Hospital, where he was admitted.

He later succumbed to his injuries, and an investigation was launched, resulting in the arrest of Shaw.

He was subsequently charged following a question and answer session.

