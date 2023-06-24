Hundreds attend Clarendon North Central career fair

Some 80 residents across Clarendon North Central received their certification in masonry at the inaugural staging of the constituency’s career fair and expo last Thursday. The fair, which saw hundreds of patrons in attendance, was held at the Sir Donald Sangster Community Centre.

The event, spearheaded by Member of Parliament (MP) Robert Nesta Morgan, was held in collaboration with the HEART/NSTA Trust.

Dowen Bent, of Stewarton district in Mocho, told The Gleaner that after plying his trade as a mason for more than six years, he felt elated having finally been certified. He lauded the initiative, saying that it will also boost employment across the constituency.

“I feel so good, and I would implore more people to come along and join. It’s an exciting programme. The work might be hard, but it’s something to look forward to and feel happy about,” said Bent.

Councillor Hershel Brown, who heads the Chapelton division, lauded the venture as an excellent event, sharing that residents were enthused about the ease of access of some services.

Among the agencies on hand to provide service were the National Land Agency (NLA); Registrar General’s Department; Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency and the Ministry of Health and Wellness, conducting wellness checks.

“These persons, in some cases, would have to travel into Kingston to access those services, so to bring it here to them is of extreme importance, and it would be good if we could do it more often,” said Brown.

Similar sentiments were shared by MP Morgan who said, “While some of these entities may have offices in May Pen, on some occasions our residents have to be travelling into Kingston, and it’s very expensive.” He expressed gratitude to the various agencies.

Councillor Brown went further, adding that the services from NLA were particularly important to constituents, citing land tenure as one of the greatest challenges across the division.

“A number of these properties came through the Land Settlement [programme], and the persons in occupancy now do not have titles. And it is hampering the development of the area, because you cannot get any loan from NHT (National Housing Trust) to expand, and you can’t borrow to get into agriculture,” explained Brown.

Councillor Uriah Mitchell of the Rock River division described the event as exceptional.

Several schools across the constituency also revelled in the day’s activities, many of them participating in information sessions and presentations led by members of the Jamaica Fire Brigade and the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

Dr Sasha Shim-Hue, HEART/NSTA Trust’s director of Region Six, charged residents to tap into the opportunities the agency provides, positing, “skills pay the bills”.

Shim-Hue, in a passionate address, said, “It is unquestionable that when you put down the gun and take up a certificate, you unlock a pathway that no one can hinder. The time is now to focus on having a better life, so step into an opportunity, step on the road to progress and a greater future. “

Guest speaker Floyd Green, minister of agriculture, fisheries and mining, emphasised the importance of allowing children to explore and tap into new professions. Green said the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic became a gateway for some unconventional professions.

“The reality is, the professions that are making real money now, some of them weren’t even around 20 years ago. Twenty years ago, you never had anything known as a social media strategist,” Green said.

Stakeholders say plans are under way to host the event annually or biannually.