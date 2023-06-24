Ja-born businessman to set up foundation

Florida-based Jamaica-born businessman Ricky Wade has announced that he will be establishing a foundation to honour his late mother.

The foundation, to be known as the Rite Beverley Maria Robinson Foundation, is expected to become a reality within the next year or so, according to Wade.

It will honour her memory and provide scholarships as well as serve to assist people at the lower end of the economic ladder.

Wade told The Gleaner in a telephone interview that his mother was deeply involved in education and politics in Jamaica and used her positions to assist those less well off.

He also disclosed that he is looking into the possibility of establishing a scholarship in her name also. The scholarship would be in the area of education.

Wade, who owns B’ing The Best Incorporated, which owns and operates some 28 McDonald’s franchise stores in three counties in Florida, said it was through the efforts of his mother that he learnt the importance of giving it back.

“She instilled in me that I should do what I can to help those less fortunate. My mother gave everything which she did not have to helping people,” he said.

He said that he wanted to continue his mother’s legacy and could best do so through the establishment of a foundation that not only honours her memory, but continued her life’s work.

Wade supports lower income youth and seniors and gives back to the church. Education and healthcare, especially for seniors, are his passions.

GIVING TRAIT FROM MOTHER

“This desire to assist those less fortunate was instilled in me by my mother and I continue to live by these tenets,” he said.“I give back to causes that benefit Jamaica, including by alma mater Excelsior as well as other charitable outreach in the diaspora but I also use my position to try and lift up those who are in need,” he added.

As part of his outreach to help Jamaicans, he disclosed that he used to bring Jamaicans to Florida to work summers in the businesses on work visas but discontinued the programme after receiving severe backlash from some quarters.

Apart from his business interests, Ricky sits on a number of boards and holds a number of voluntary positions, as this, he said provides him the opportunity to assist people at the bottom of the economic latter who are in need of help.

He is the vice president of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Florida, governing board member of the Good Samaritan Medical Center, chairman of the board of directors for the Urban League of Palm Beach County and the chair of the Palm Beach State College Foundation, Inc.

