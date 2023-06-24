Restaurant Associates Limited's Lake-Sherwood is dead

Well-known businesswoman and philanthropist, Lois Cecilia Lake-Sherwood, has died.

The family of Lake-Sherwood, a renowned artist, announced the death of its matriarch today in a release. She was the Chairperson Emeritus of Restaurant Associates Ltd, franchisees of Burger King, Popeyes, Little Caesars and Krispy Kreme.

According to the release, Lake-Sherwood was a trailblazer who defied the ordinary and rejected any notion of the impossible. It stated that for her, “can do” was the only way forward; a pervasive philosophy that now flows through RAL’s corporate ethos, sustained on the merits of hard work, tenacity and togetherness, set by Lake-Sherwood.

The family believed Lake-Sherwood was a beacon of mental endurance and optimism that remains at its foundation and business, with generosity, encouragement and wisdom she has, nurturing the company culture that continues to thrive.

Lake-Sherwood was a well-known artist who maintained an active involvement in fostering arts and culture in Jamaica. She launched craft fairs and art training programmes while spearheading international cultural exchanges.

She served as Director of Jamaica’s National Gallery and Honorary Consul for Lithuania for several years.

“By just being true to herself and her determination to succeed, Lois helped pave the way for more Caribbean women entrepreneurs and artists to make their marks,” the release stated.

She was appointed a Justice of the Peace of St. Andrew, and among several prestigious awards garnered over the years, in 2012 Lake-Sherwood received one of Jamaica’s highest appointments for her contribution to the country’s development, the Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander.

“Lois has been an inspiration to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, colleagues, friends and the wider RAL family. We will miss her wise counsel and beautiful nurturing spirit,” the release continued.

