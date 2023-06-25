Sun | Jun 25, 2023

Church Events

Published:Sunday | June 25, 2023 | 1:18 AM

Who: Holiness Born Again Church of Jesus Christ Apostolic Westgreen, Montego Bay

What: Raise the roof!

Where: On the church grounds

When: July 14

Time: It will be a full day and night experience.

Free health checks at 10am

Luncheon at 11am

Gospel Concert Extravaganza at 6PM featuring Rhoda Isabella, Anointed Ones and many more!

-----

Who: Home and Things Limited

What: 25th anniversary service

Where: John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2 Berwyn Avenue, Patrick City

When: Sunday, June 25

Time: 8am

Dear Readers,

Is there an event happening at your church? Send us the info and we will publish it in Family and Religion.

Send info to glenda.anderson@gleanerjm.com or jennifer.allen@gleanerjm.com