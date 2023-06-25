Church Events
Published:Sunday | June 25, 2023 | 1:18 AM
Who: Holiness Born Again Church of Jesus Christ Apostolic Westgreen, Montego Bay
What: Raise the roof!
Where: On the church grounds
When: July 14
Time: It will be a full day and night experience.
Free health checks at 10am
Luncheon at 11am
Gospel Concert Extravaganza at 6PM featuring Rhoda Isabella, Anointed Ones and many more!
-----
Who: Home and Things Limited
What: 25th anniversary service
Where: John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2 Berwyn Avenue, Patrick City
When: Sunday, June 25
Time: 8am
