Church Events

Who: Holiness Born Again Church of Jesus Christ Apostolic Westgreen, Montego Bay

What: Raise the roof!

Where: On the church grounds

When: July 14

Time: It will be a full day and night experience.

Free health checks at 10am

Luncheon at 11am

Gospel Concert Extravaganza at 6PM featuring Rhoda Isabella, Anointed Ones and many more!

Who: Home and Things Limited

What: 25th anniversary service

Where: John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2 Berwyn Avenue, Patrick City

When: Sunday, June 25

Time: 8am

