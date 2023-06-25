Escape for your life!

Grace Ade-Gold

Contributor

RIGHT AFTER Satan fell with a third part of the angelic host from heaven, he sought to inhabit the earth, and the Bible declared ‘woe’ on the inhabitants of the earth for Satan has fallen and come to you, and the trouble began with humanity. Hear what the scriptures says:

9. And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the Devil, And Satan, which deceiveth the whole world: he was cast into the earth, and his angels were cast out with him…

12 Therefore rejoice, ye heavens, and ye that dwell in them. Woe to the inhabiters of the earth and of the sea! for the devil is come down unto you, having great wrath, because he knoweth that he hath but a short time.

Therefore, Satan controls the minds of men and women to turn them against God that they would not want to retain God in their knowledge. God gave them over to reprobate minds to do those things which are not convenient – changing the natural use to that which is against nature, burning with lust, vile affection, etc, and the results are evident. They are filled with all unrighteousness, fornication, wickedness, covetousness, maliciousness; envy, murder, debate, deceit, malignity. They are whisperers, backbiters, haters of God, proud, boasters, inventors of evil things, disobedient to parents, covenant breakers, without natural affection, and the list goes on. But the bible declares that the judgement of God (death) is coming over those who do such things, and not only those who do them, but those who have pleasure in them that do it – Romans 1: 22.

I have delivered some persons who were demonic victims of lesbianism, homosexuality, or sexually perverted. They are usually taken to places in their sleep and especially under the sea where their headquarters is located. People from every nation, race and colour are represented in a big circle with fire in their midst and snakes all over their bodies. Their queen actually vaunted and boasted herself of seeking to raise many “evangelists” on the face of the earth. She threatened in 2004 as she appeared to me in a dream, and now those who have fallen under these manipulations are numerous across the globe.

Some demons expose themselves, their aim being to steal (personality, soul, health, etc); kill (passion for God, righteous living, respect for self and others, etc); and destroy (victims’ lives on earth and in the lake of fire). But I declare against you Satan that the consuming FIRE of GOD destroys you now in Jesus name! Satan remember the bottomless pit is waiting for you, where you will be rolling for one thousand years – Revelation 20:3.

SYMPTOMS

The victims are suffering with bad dreams (manipulations), sexual orgies (manipulations), spirit spouses (causing personality disorders), marine spirits (mermaids), soul force travel (uncontrollably), sleep eating, being tortured in sleep, taken to places in sleep beyond their control, and the list goes on. Many hear voices and they don’t know it is Satan or his demons that are speaking to them. They are sometimes given instructions to cause problems for themselves and others around them. Some rape, some kill when they are thirsting for more or want to satisfy their hunt for these evil pleasures and inhumane things. But those thirsts can never be satisfied. They lead to more problems – separation of good marriages, divorce, fractionalisation of families, suicide, murder, distortion of life-given goals, permanent body damage, toiling with faeces, etc.

OPEN DOORS

Some got hooked into these by incubus and succubus demons in their sleep, sharing things with friends or taking gifts from them (it is contagious), contaminated food and cutlery, contaminated clothing, accessories, beauty products, contaminated electronic gadgets, generational curses (parents or grandparents who have done that, not that God put it in their bloodline), disobedient to parents and God, worship of other gods, X-rated movies or pornography, reading materials that promote these things, etc.

The rainbow that God created to warn the earth of His judgement so we can tremble and fear Him, should not be used as a symbol of what He hates, to justify evil actions. It is like a slap in God’s face again and again. He was sorry that He made man upon the face of the earth and it grieved Him! – Genesis 6:6.

THE WAY OUT

Repent, break soul ties, seek counselling and deliverance, etc, and be converted now so you will not perish like Sodom and Gomorrah – Genesis 19. Many are carrying out church services purporting to justify their actions. This is rebellion against God. It is worshipping Satan and his demons. Escape for your life – 1 Timothy 4:1ff; 2 Timothy 3. Some so called-prophets that are promoting sexual intimacy outside marriage should check these passages as well. This is witchcraft and disobedience to God! Many are running after those “prophets” for the sake of signs and wonders and falling under their spells. Behold Satan can do signs and wonders too – 2 Thessalonians 2:9.

Bishop Dr Grace O. Ade-Gold is the founder and bishop of Arise Shine Apostolic and Deliverance Ministries in Kingston. You may contact her at graceadegold@gmail.com