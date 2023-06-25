NWA begins emergency repair to Howard Cooke Bridge

Emergency work has now started on the northbound carriageway of the Howard Cooke Bridge in Montego Bay, St James, as promised by the National Works Agency.

The bridge's expansion joints reopened nine months after they were repaired by the NWA at a cost of $6 million.

Last Friday, the NWA promised work would begin on the weekend, and on Sunday morning when The Gleaner visited the busy thoroughfare workmen were seen fixing the defective joints.

In August 2022, the bridge was closed for three weeks, also because of defective joints.

Back then, a double-strength concrete was used by contractors, along with fast-curing additives which shortened the repair time by 50 per cent.

The Howard Cooke Highway is one of the most widely used streets in downtown Montego Bay.

-Janet Silvera

