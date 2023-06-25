SDA Church hosts series to raise awareness about violence, abuse

The Central Jamaica Conference Women’s Ministries department recently concluded an evangelistic series, Proclaim 2023, under the theme: ‘It’s not over!’

The event, held during the week of June 10 - 17, featured mostly young female presenters and culminated in a town march involving over 300 people. The march promoted ‘End It Now’, a global initiative by the Seventh-day Adventist Church to raise awareness and advocate for the end of violence around the world, and provided health checks for 60 people. The Northern Caribbean University distributed 90 care packages, literature and books.

The event also hosted a ceremony which featured a health presentation, sermonette, educational nuggets about abuse and testimonies on abuse.

See highlights from the event.