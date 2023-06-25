Seven shot, one fatally, in attack at jerk centre in Westmoreland

A pineapple farmer was shot and killed and six other people injured after gunmen opened fire at persons following a party in Bridgewater, Westmoreland, on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 38-year-old Lasharoo Shaw, otherwise called 'Dwayne', of Belfont in St James.

Commanding officer for Westmoreland, Senior Superintendent Wayne Joseph, said the incident happened about 9:40 a.m. at a jerk centre where a party was held on Saturday night.

Shaw, who hosted the party, was carrying out post-event activities when three men drove to the location in a white Toyota motor car.

The men alighted and opened fire, hitting Shaw and six other community members.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival the victims were rushed to hospital, where Shaw was pronounced dead and the six others admitted.

One of the injured is reportedly in critical condition.

