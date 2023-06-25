Trelawny farmer charged for stealing gaming box

A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to the armed robbery of a gaming box from a bar in Spicy Hill in Clarks Town, Trelawny, on June 3.

He is Omar Jarrett, otherwise called 'shooty shooty', a farmer from the community.

The Falmouth police say Jarrett and another man forcefully removed the gaming box which was installed at the bar and which contained an undetermined amount of money.

It is alleged that an employee, who was present, protested against them removing the box, at which point Jarrett, who had a firearm in his waistband, threatened to hit her in her face.

Jarrett and his accomplice then reportedly placed the gaming box ,valued at $550,000, in a motor car and drove away.

The matter was reported to the police and Jarrett was apprehended and subsequently charged following a witness statement.

