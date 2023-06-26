$6,000 ticket issued to female motorist in St Elizabeth was a mistake – JCF

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has admitted that a $6,000 traffic ticket issued to a female motorist in St Elizabeth last week for breaching the Road Traffic Act was done in error.

The upset woman posted a video on social media highlighting that she was given a ticket for operating a vehicle with a driver's licence that's valid for less than 12 months without being in the company of a driver with a much older permit.

The ticket was issued on June 21.

The woman accused the police of unfair treatment.

It has emerged that the offence does not exist in law and that the cops had no right to issue the ticket.

The JCF says it looked into the incident and a probe found that the ticket was issued by mistake.

It says steps are now being made to contact the woman and have the ticket withdrawn.

Social media users have heavily criticised the police and have questioned how many other drivers have been given tickets in error by traffic cops.

