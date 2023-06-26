Gov't to upgrade offices housing narcotics police, Major Investigations Division

The Ministry of National Security will be taking steps to upgrade the offices housing the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Narcotics and Major Investigations Divisions.

This was disclosed by Portfolio Minister, Dr Horace Chang, who recently toured both units in Kingston where he observed the facilities' existing state and gathered feedback from the staff.

“These are two very fine units in the police force. They are doing extremely important work and they are doing it with a lot of energy and sincere commitment to make our country safer. So, we have to give them the support they need,” he said.

Chang, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, informed JIS News that under the Government's national programme to improve the infrastructure of police facilities, “we have done some work here before, but the building is old”.

“We have some work to do to, at this point, [to] make it more liveable for the professional staff who are working here. In the long run, we may have to look at some policy changes and a number of other things,” he added.

Meanwhile, Commanding Officer for the Narcotics Division, Superintendent Jervis Moore, said the unit remains committed to preventing illegal drug trafficking.

He informed Chang that between January and June this year, 8,771.97 kilogrammes of marijuana were seized, while the quantity of cocaine confiscated during the period rose to 1,610.37 kilogrammes, up from 206 kilogrammes for the corresponding timeline in 2022.

Additionally, 108 persons, including 19 foreign nationals, were arrested in connection between January and June this year.

Meanwhile, 87 seizures were made from courier services at international airports as well as six conveyances confiscated, including three boats.

