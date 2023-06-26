Haitian PM optimistic that security intervention force could soon be mobilised

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti, CMC – Prime Minister Dr Ariel Henry says he is confident that “a robust security intervention force is not far away” as the French-speaking CARICOM country continues to call for support to deal with criminal gangs and others engaged in activities affecting the future socio-economic development of the country.

Henry returned from France on Sunday where he attended the global summit “for a new global financial pact” last week at the invitation of French President, Emmanuel Macron.

Speaking at a news conference at the Diplomatic Lounge of Toussaint Louverture International Airport, Henry said he held discussions with several international leaders in Paris and that it provided an opportunity for him to explain the situation of the country and the challenges it faces.

He told reporters that several of the leaders with whom he met “promised to accompany and support our country and to plead its cause with other countries and before several high international bodies.

“There are several signs that all friends of Haiti understand the crisis that persists in the country. From the Jamaica summit, we noticed good signals from the Organization of American States (OAS),” Henry said.

Jamaica earlier this month hosted a three-day conference that brought together the various stakeholders in Haiti seen as yet another initiative to build consensus and allow for inclusive participation in a neutral environment.

“I am very happy that CARICOM has convinced all the stakeholders to come to this beautiful city of Kingston to have this discussion…and to convince everyone that long lasting solution to the problem in Haiti can be brought about through commitment and dialogue,” Henry said at the opening.

At the news conference in Haiti he told reporters that he remains optimistic that support would come for the United Nations call for the deployment of an international “specialised support force” to impede Haiti's accelerating tumble into extreme violence.

United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, has described Haiti as a “tragic situation” and that the country faces dramatic humanitarian needs including a political system that is paralysed and levels of violence by gangs “that are absolutely appalling”” especially after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July 2021.

The UN said that already this year more than 531 killings and 277 kidnappings in gang-related incidents have occurred mostly in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

“But I can tell you that the support we expect for a robust security intervention force is not far away,” Henry told reporters at the news conference.

