Jamaica joins other countries in the region in 'historic' declaration on climate funding

WASHINGTON, CMC - Jamaica is among 20 countries from Central America and the Caribbean that are calling on the international financial and development institutions “to prioritise the provision of funds and resources” to support the efforts of developing countries in the region in addressing climate change.

Antigua and Barbuda's Ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS), Sir Ronald Sanders drafted the original and historic declaration by Central America and the Caribbean countries.

Sir Ronald, also presented the declaration on behalf of the 20 Caribbean and Central American countries after securing unanimous support.

He explained that, before now, the countries of Central America and the Caribbean at the OAS had never joined together to express their shared concern about the evident heating-up of the planet.

“Now, they have not only let the world know of their joint worry, but they have also collectively called for action”.

The other countries are Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, The Bahamas, Dominica, Grenada, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Kitts-Nevis, Haiti, Guyana, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and Panama.

