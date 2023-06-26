Lois Lake Sherwood remembered as outstanding, distinguished Jamaican woman

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange has joined several Jamaicans in paying tribute on learning of the death of Lois Lake Sherwood, chairperson emeritus of Restaurant Associates Ltd (RAL), the franchisee of Burger King, Popeye’s, Little Caesars and Krispy Kreme, and a renowned artist.

Lake Sherwood’s death was announced by her family on Saturday.

Grange, in a statement over the weekend, said Lake Sherwood was undoubtedly one of Jamaica’s outstanding and distinguished women, most admired for her business acumen and as a painter of merit, who exhibited her work in several countries.

“Her versatility also saw her serving as a diplomat (honorary consul for Lithuania in Jamaica) and as a director of Jamaica’s National Gallery for several years,” added Grange.

“Her service to the gallery was commendable, and she was especially supportive of the growth and development of the gift shop at the institution. Lois Lake-Sherwood also had an appetite for business outside of food, with her establishment of the Mahogany House furniture store.

“For her vast contribution to national life she was deservedly awarded the National Honour of the Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander.

“I express my deepest sympathy to her children, Ann Ventura, Michael and Richard, and to all of her other relatives, friends, and to her business associates.

“Rest in peace Lois Lake Sherwood, you came, you moulded, you created, leaving your mark as a great Jamaica woman.”

On Saturday, Lake Sherwood’s family said she was a trailblazer who defied the ordinary and rejected any notion of the impossible.

“For her, ‘can do’ was the only way forward; a pervasive philosophy that now flows through RAL’s corporate ethos,” read a statement over the name of RAL Chairman Richard Lake.

“Our family’s group of companies is sustained on the merits of hard work, tenacity and togetherness that Lois set.”

She was rembered as “a beacon of mental endurance and optimism that remains at the foundation of her family and her family’s business to this day”.

RAL noted that her generosity, encouragement and wisdom has nurtured a company culture that continues to thrive.

Lake Sherwood was a well-known artist who maintained active involvement in fostering arts and culture in Jamaica. She launched craft fairs and art training programmes, as well as spearheaded international cultural exchanges. She served as director of Jamaica’s National Gallery and was appointed a justice of the peace of St Andrew.