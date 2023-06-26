Phase One of Red Hills, Poorman’s Corner housing schemes in St Thomas to be rehabilitated

Phase One of the Red Hills and Poorman's Corner housing schemes in St Thomas are to be rehabilitated.

A contract has been signed to execute the works, according to Chief Engineering Officer at the St Thomas Municipal Corporation, Odel Felix.

He told JIS News that Alcar Construction and Haulage Company Limited is the contractor selected for the project, which includes road and drainage system rehabilitation in both schemes.

Felix noted that though the contract was recently signed, the project was scoped some time ago.

He indicated that during a recent walk-through of the schemes by representatives of the Corporation, “we realised that there has been much deterioration in terms of the surface; so, the project will have a lot of variations and we want to see how best we can sort out these.”

Pointing out that, “we don't want to start a project and stop in the middle”, Felix said addressing the variations will allow the project to be completed on time and within budget.

He advised that the rationale behind the project is to revitalise the early phases of the schemes which were built many decades ago.

