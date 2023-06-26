Portland Municipal Corporation heightens hurricane season preparedness

Portland’s more than 100 emergency shelters have been inspected and declared ready by the parish’s municipal corporation as the entity heightens its preparedness for the 2023 hurricane season.

Megan Henry-Bromwell, acting chief executive officer (CEO), said this was a routine annual undertaking to ensure that the parish attains a certain level of readiness for the season.

“Normally, before the hurricane season starts, we go out and do shelter inspections, and we try to confirm with the churches and the schools if we can still utilise their buildings as shelters. That has been done,” she informed.

“As far as our investigation tells us, there are [a] few of them that we will not be able to use again [as those] are in disrepair. But we’re trying to [persuade] them into using those buildings [which can be used],” the acting CEO added.

Henry-Bromwell said the corporation was now sensitising residents on disaster preparedness and about ensuring their personal safety in the event of a hurricane.

“We have had collaborations with agencies [of Government], and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management will be coming out to do training with the agencies and the population at large. So, as it relates to the readiness for disaster, I would say that we are [more or less] ready,” she added.

The Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 and runs until November 30. The American National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted in late May that there is a 40 per cent chance of 2023 being a near-normal hurricane season.

Additionally, there is a 30 per cent chance of an above-average season, which has more storms than usual, and a 30 per cent chance of a below-normal season, which has fewer.