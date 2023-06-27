17-y-o boy among three charged for gun possession

The police have charged three males, including a 17-year-old, in connection with the seizure of an illegal gun on Strand Street, Montego Bay, St James.

The adults are 22-year-old Clive Lawson, otherwise called 'Greedy', of Catherine Mount in Montego Bay, and 50-year-old Richard Kirlew, otherwise called 'Trooper', a taxi operator of Clarke Street in Mount Salem.

All three are charged with unauthorized possession of prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition.

The incident happened on Friday, June 23.

A report from the Montego Bay police is that about 6:30 p.m., Lawson was seen acting in a manner that aroused the suspicion of the police.

He proceeded to enter a taxi and the vehicle was stopped and searched by the police.

They say the search yielded a Single Action browning 9mm pistol along with nine 9mm rounds of ammunition.

All three persons were taken into custody.

They were charged on Monday, June 26 following a question-and-answer session with their respective attorneys.

Their court date is being finalised.

