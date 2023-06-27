Body of missing Westmoreland firefighter found in river

The body of a Westmoreland firefighter who went missing on Saturday was today found in the Roaring River in the parish.

He is 57-year-old Corporal Carteus McIntosh, of Logwood district.

It is reported that McIntosh was last seen at his home on Saturday morning and a missing person's report was later filed at the Withorne Police Station by his wife.

His motor vehicle was discovered in the vicinity of the Roaring River on Tuesday morning and following a search of the water by his colleagues, his body was discovered.

The Gleaner was informed by a colleague that McIntosh, who was stationed at the Westmoreland Fire Department, has been going through a period of depression since he lost one of his feet a few months ago during a fire accident.

The Westmoreland police are probing his death.

