Decomposing body of woman found on playing field in Kingston

The Kingston East police have launched a probe following the discovery of the decomposing body of a woman on Windward Road in Kingston this morning.

The body is of a dark complexion, about 5 feet, 3 inches long, appears to be in its late 40s to early 50s, and has a low-cut hairstyle.

It was clad in a red blouse with yellow and black patterns.

The police report that about 8:30 a.m., a passer-by discovered the body and summoned lawmen.

Upon the arrival of the police, the body was seen lying on its back on a playing field.

The scene was processed and it was removed to the morgue.

Anyone with information that can assist the police in identifying the body is being asked to contact the Elletson Road Police at 876-839-6875, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

