Education Ministry says it does not facilitate general transfer of students

The Ministry of Education is informing parents/guardians whose children will attend high schools through the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) exam that it does not facilitate the general transfer of students from one school to another.

The Ministry says it will only assist with transfers in cases of proximity where a student may have been placed at a school in which he/she would need to travel long distances from home to school.

A bulletin issued by the Ministry states that in other cases where parents/guardians are seeking transfers for children already placed in schools through the PEP placement process, these parents/guardians are being reminded that it is their responsibility to contact a school that is willing to accept their child/children.

Outlining the procedure for transfer, the Ministry said that the accepting school should provide the parents/guardians with an acceptance letter, while the school where the child was originally placed must provide the parent with a release letter.

The parent/guardian is then required to write a letter addressed to the Permanent Secretary, MOEY, requesting approval for transfer. This letter must be accompanied by the acceptance and release letters and should be taken to the respective Regional Office.

Through regional offices, the Ministry will send approval letters to the accepting and releasing schools within one week from the date received.

For further information, persons may visit the Ministry offices, which are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays, and 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Fridays.

Queries may also be submitted to pepaction@moey.gov.jm or call regional directors.

