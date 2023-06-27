Immigration Corner | How can I get selected to go to Canada?

Dear Miss Powell,

I have been trying for years to qualify to go to Canada and I have not been able to do so. I can’t seem to get enough points to get selected. Can you tell me what I can do to get enough points to get selected to go to Canada?

ND

Dear ND.

If you are seeking to qualify for permanent residence via the express entry, the key is to know how the points are awarded and the other factors that the Canadian government looks at when individuals are being selected.

The Express Entry system manages the key economic programmes including the Federal Skilled Trade and Federal Skilled Worker programmes. Each applicant is evaluated and given a comprehensive ranking score (CRS) or points based on core human factors such as his age, language ability, education, work experience as well as factors such as relatives in Canada, provincial nomination and job offer from an eligible employer. If you are married or in a common-law relationship, additional points will be granted based on an accompanying spouse’s core human factors as well.

CRS SCORES

You can get up to 600 points based on core factors such as skills and experience, skills transferability, including education and work experience; plus spouse or common-law partner factors based on your spouse’s language skills and education. Individuals between the age of 20-29 will get the most points for age. Individuals with a master’s degree, or PhD will be granted more points than an individual with a degree or college diploma.

An additional 600 points could be awarded based on one or a combination of factors such as presenting proof of having a Canadian degree, diploma, or certificate; having a brother or sister who is a citizen or permanent resident and having a valid job offer from a company or individual that has an approved Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) report. Most importantly, if a province or territory nominates you, then you could be selected in the next draw, as a provincial nomination gives you 600 points.

If you are proficient in both English and French language, then you will have a strong chance of being selected in the next round. Applicants with strong French-speaking skills will result in additional points and a likelihood that you will be selected even if your points fall below the average of 450.

All applicants must complete the required language test and get a Canadian Language benchmark of 10 or higher in French or English language. That means that you should strive to get a minimum of 8.5 in each category when you sit the International English Language Testing System, general training examination, or a minimum of 10 in each category for the Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Program General English examination. Your spouse should also do the exams as this will increase the number of points you are awarded.

NEW SELECTION CRITERIA

Recently the Government announced that over the next few months, they will be selecting individuals based on the labour market demands. This does not mean that individuals will get into the pool without having the minimum language, savings, and education requirements. It means that you will still need to have the requisite points to enter the pool, where you will be ranked and then when Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada conducts a draw, if you are one of the top rankings in the particular profession that they are selecting, then there is a strong chance that you will be selected.

For the rest of 2023 the government will be selecting individuals who have the education and work experience required for certain STEM (science, technology engineering or mathematics) occupations, healthcare worker, agriculture, and some specified trades.

This means that if you have experience in any of the follow occupations, you stand a good chance of being selected if you are in the express entry pool. Some of the occupations that will be selected are: architects, butchers, transportation managers, aircraft assemblers, general practitioners and family physicians, kinesiologist, occupational therapist, massage therapists, medical lab assistants and technologists, medical sonographers, nurse aides, orderlies and patient service associates, nurse practitioners, optometrists, paramedics, pharmacy technical assistants, physiotherapists, psychologists, registered nurses, respiratory therapists, pulmonologist inspectors, transport truck drivers, railway traffic controllers, marine traffic regulators, deck officers, air traffic controllers, air pilots, flight engineers and flying instructors, aircraft mechanics, aircraft inspectors, railway car men and women, registered nurses, respiratory therapists, pulmonologist, consultants and programme officers, software developers and programmers, software engineers and designers, urban and land use planners, web designers and web developers and programmers.

The above is not the complete list. However, if you would like to know if you would be qualified for permanent residence and the steps to take to increase your chances of being selected, I recommend that you contact me and request Zoom or telephone consultation so that I can help you establish an immigration plan that is based on your background and credentials.

Deidre S. Powell is a lawyer, mediator, and notary public. You may provide your questions or comments via Facebook, WhatsApp/ Call 613.695.8777.