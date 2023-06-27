JLP slams PNP-commissioned poll as 'fictitious'

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has rejected as "fictitious and contrived" the poll results released by the People's National Party (PNP) showing the Opposition party now ahead of the ruling JLP.

The JLP charged that the findings are designed to artificially influence public opinion.

"The release of a party sponsored poll is part of the PNPs propaganda and misinformation campaign intended to shore up a weak leader, sow discontent and distract the country with political mischief," a media release from the JLP on Tuesday afternoon stated.

The JLP further described the release of the PNP-commissioned poll as "naked, self-serving and vulgar manipulations to gain power without accounting for its past performance or placing credible alternatives to current challenges."

It disclosed that the party and the Government are constantly conducting polls, but have not released them in a bid "not to create an election atmosphere that can introduce uncertainty in the investment decision-making process and eventually affect the recovery."

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The JLP acknowledged that issues, such as inflation and the Covid-19 pandemic, have affected Jamaicans.

However, the JLP noted a slew of achievements, including the reduction of the public debt to 78 per cent of gross domestic product, stating that they were achieved despite the fact that the JLP government has been tested with multiple and overlapping externally generated crises.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.